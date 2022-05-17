Foxing add Greet Death & Home Is Where to tour; Smidley debuting new LP next week

Foxing recently announced a headlining tour in continued support of 2021's Draw Down the Moon, and now they've added two great openers as support: Greet Death and Home Is Where. As mentioned, that great triple bill hits NYC on July 16 at Le Poisson Rouge. All dates are listed below.

Home Is Where recently released an excellent split with Record Setter, and did a stint opening the Anthony Green / Laura Jane Grace / Tim Kasher tour, and they've also been teasing LP2. Greet Death have rolled out four great singles in the past few months.

Foxing vocalist Conor Murphy also finished up a new album by his solo project Smidley, and he's debuting it on Patreon on May 26.

Foxing / Greet Death / Home Is Where -- 2022 Tour Dates

Tue, JUL 5 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

Wed, JUL 6 - Heaven at The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

Fri, JUL 8 - Crowbar - Tampa, FL

Sat, JUL 9 - The Social - Orlando, FL

Mon, JUL 11 - Motorco Music Hall - Durham, NC

Tue, JUL 12 - Union Stage - Washington, DC

Wed, JUL 13 - World Cafe Live - Philadelphia, PA

Fri, JUL 15 - Sinclair Lori H - Boston, MA

Sat, JUL 16 - Le Poisson Rouge - New York, NY

Mon, JUL 18 - Lee's - Toronto, Canada

Tue, JUL 19 - Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH

Wed, JUL 20 - Mr Small's Theatre - Millvale, PA

Fri, JUL 22 - A&R Bar - Columbus, OH

Sat, JUL 23 - The Loving Touch - Ferndale, MI

Sun, JUL 24 - Pyramid Scheme - Grand Rapids, MI

Tue, JUL 26 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

Wed, JUL 27 - Fine Line Music Cafe - Minneapolis, MN

Sat, JUL 30 - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT

Mon, AUG 1 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

Tue, AUG 2 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

Thu, AUG 4 - The Chapel - San Francisco, CA

Sat, AUG 6 - The Roxy Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Sun, AUG 7 - Constellation Room - Santa Ana, CA

Mon, AUG 8 - Soda Bar - San Diego, CA

Tue, AUG 9 - The Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ

Thu, AUG 11 - Satellite Bar - Houston, TX

Fri, AUG 12 - Dada Dallas - Dallas, TX

Sat, AUG 13 - Parish - Austin, TX