Foxing, Greet Death & Home is Where played Le Poisson Rouge (pics, video, setlists)

Foxing released the great Draw Down The Moon last year, and they're now in the midst of their summer tour supporting the album. They hit NYC for a show at Le Poisson Rouge on Saturday night (7/16), a great triple bill with their tourmates Greet Death and Home Is Where. The energy in the room was already high when Home Is Where started off the night, armed with a case of harmonicas, a singing saw, and a stuffed Mickey Mouse on a cross attached to Brandon MacDonald's mic stand. Brandon threw herself around the stage, pogoing and sprawling across the floor, as they played songs from last year's excellent I Became Birds, along with a few others.

Greet Death, up next, sounded fantastic with their dark, shoegaze-infused sound, guitarists Samuel Boyhtari and Logan Gaval trading off vocals throughout. They recently released a new EP, New Low, which they played a song from, along with some older material.

The crowd went wild when Foxing took the stage to close out the night, and their enthusiasm never flagged, leading Conor Murphy to declare the show one of the most affirming nights of the band's lives, and their favorite NYC show ever. They commanded the stage like they were headlining an arena, with Conor in constant motion, cooling down with a couple of acoustic songs later in the set.

Foxing devoted the majority of the night to their Draw Down the Moon material, but they also dedicated more of their set to their 2013 debut The Albatross than they had in a while, including some of the album's lesser-played deep cuts. Those older songs got some of the most enthusiastic responses of the night, especially the album's two biggest fan-faves, "Rory" (which they encored with) and "The Medic."

Their last song before the encore was "Speak with the Dead" from their new album, which Conor introduced with an emotional dedication, saying it was for anyone who had had a hard time or lost someone during the last couple of years of the pandemic. Brandon MacDonald also came back out to sing on part while Conor played trumpet, which was a total delight.

See pictures from the whole night, including all three bands' setlists, and a couple of fan-taken videos, below.