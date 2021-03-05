Foxing release new song ft. WHY? (but you have to solve a riddle to hear it)

Foxing recently started teasing something called "Draw Down The Moon" and launched the website drawdownthemoon.org, and today that website allows you to register and try to solve a riddle. Once you do, you're able to hear the band's new single, "Speak With The Dead," a seven-minute song that features Yoni Wolf of WHY?. The art rock-infused post-hardcore of 2018's Nearer My God set the bar for this band (and really for this genre) higher than it had ever been, and at the risk of sounding too hyperbolic, this new song just might top it. It's a clear progression from Nearer My God, but it scratches the same itch and it's one of the most goosebump-inducing songs this band has ever released.

We're not gonna ruin the band's rollout, so head to drawdownthemoon.org to figure it out for yourself. But trust us, it's worth it.

Update: looks like the cat's officially out of the bag, watch the video here!

