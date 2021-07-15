Foxing share ‘Draw Down The Moon’ title track & video starring André De Shields

Foxing have shared the title track off their highly anticipated fourth album Draw Down The Moon, which comes out 8/6 via the band's own Grand Paradise label/Hopeless Records (pre-order). Its a seamless fusion of their electronic art pop side and their cathartic post-hardcore side, and it comes with a genuinely epic video, starring award-winning actor André De Shields and using the set from the recent Shakespeare In The Park production of King Lear, which also starred De Shields. Watch below.

As mentioned, Foxing's new album was made with input from members of Manchester Orchestra (whose own great new album The Million Masks of God is out now), and Foxing are touring with Manchester Orchestra this year too. Slothurst are also on the bill, which hits NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom on 10/21 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Foxing -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Foxing only:

8/14 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant [Record Release Show]

w/ Manchester Orchestra:

10/5 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

10/6 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

10/8 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

10/9 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

10/10 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

10/12 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

10/13 - Richmond, VA - The National

10/15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

10/16 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

10/18 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

10/19 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

10/21 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

11/16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

11/17 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

11/18 - Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theatre

11/19 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

2/17 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

2/18 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

2/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

2/21 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

2/22 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

2/23 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

2/25 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

2/26 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

2/27 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

3/1 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

3/2 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

3/4 - Austin, TX - Stubb's BBQ

3/5 - Oklahoma City, OK - Criterion Theater

3/6 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

3/8 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

3/9 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

3/11 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

3/12 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

3/13 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

3/15 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

3/16 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre