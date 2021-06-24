Foxing share “If I Believed In Love” off upcoming LP

Foxing have shared the fourth single off their anticipated new album Draw Down The Moon (due 8/6 via the band's own Grand Paradise label/Hopeless Records). It's called "If I Believed In Love" and it continues the band's trek into experimental, electronic art rock territory before exploding into the kind of big, anthemic chorus that Foxing have excelled at since day one. Listen below.

Foxing also just announced a tour opening for Manchester Orchestra, whose members contributed to Foxing's new album (and who also released their own excellent new album The Million Masks of God this year). All dates (including NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom on 10/21) here.

