Foxing teasing something called ‘Draw Down The Moon’

We've been anticipating Foxing's fourth album (which they made with Manchester Orchestra's Andy Hull) for a while, and it looks like we'll be finding out more about it soon. They tweeted a teaser video that says "Here I Wait" and links to a new website, DrawDownTheMoon.org. (Song and album titles?) The teaser has a short clip of synthy music -- it's not much, but we remain excited to find out more.

