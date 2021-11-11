Foxtails announce new album ‘fawn’ (stream “space orphan”)

Connecticut screamo/art punk band Foxtails have announced a followup to their great 2019 album querida hija. It's called fawn, it's coming out on January 18 via Skeletal Lightning (pre-order), and we're premiering lead single "space orphan." Though Foxtails do frequently get grouped with screamo, calling this song "screamo" would be doing it injustice. It starts out as a violin-infused post-rock song in the vein of Godspeed You! Black Emperor or Dirty Three, and when Megan Cadena's shout-spoken vocals come in, it's like a cross between La Dispute and Kim Gordon. It's a gripping, suspenseful song, and it truly feels like a breath of fresh air for this style of music. Here's what Megan says about it:

i originally wrote the lyrics feeling super puzzled by them. i realized it was something unfolding in my subconscious which later struck me very clearly when the scenario happened to me in real life. the song was about abandonment, neglect, and the effects those things have on the way you handle situations and feel your emotions in the future. i recently had an 'old friend' break off a decade-long friendship with me-- what confused me the most about the situation was that, i made a very human mistake (assuming there was something going on with them emotionally), and still, my intention was rooted in wanting to be there for them. but they took it as a sign of disrespect. once i voiced my discomfort with this, and also voiced the fact that i was actually hurt by some of their actions leading up to this moment, they pretty much said the conversation was not worth their time, sent me a breakup text, and uninvited me to their wedding. over one instance of me standing up for myself, in a decade-long friendship. this is a theme that is explored throughout the rest of fawn as well-- going against an extremely innate and deeply rooted sense of needing to be useful & servile to have some sort of worth, and instead giving myself the justice of drawing boundaries, voicing my needs, wants, likes, dislikes, and feeling that i am not only allowed to, but that it is the right thing to do-- even if the effects of it all leave me feeling extremely confused, hurt, lonely, and desolate, they are lessons that need to be learned.

Listen to the new song below.

As recently mentioned, Foxtails will be opening several dates on Touche Amore's BrooklynVegan-presented 2022 tour, which also includes Vein.fm and Dogleg on all dates, as well as shows with Thirdface instead of Foxtails.

The run with Foxtails hits NYC's Irving Plaza on March 20. Tickets for the full tour here. All dates are listed below.

Much sooner than that tour, Foxtails play a NYC show this Saturday (11/13) at Bar Freda in Ridgewood with Nine of Swords, Entropy, Winter Wolf, and Burial Dance (tickets).

Tracklist

1. ego death

2. star-crossed

3. ataque de nervios

4. gazelle

5. bbq

6. gallons of spiders went flying thru the stratosphere

7. so it goes

8. space orphan

9. life is a death scene, princess

10. catalyst

11. la belle indifférence

12. paper tiger

Touche Amore -- 2022 Tour Dates

3/4 Oakland, CA Starline Social Club

3/5 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater

3/6 San Diego, CA SOMA (Side Stage)

3/8 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge

3/10 Austin, TX Mohawk

3/11 Dallas, TX Club Dada

3/12 Houston, TX Warehouse Live

3/14 Orlando, FL The Social

3/15 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

3/16 Columbia, SC New Brookland Tavern

3/18 Washington, DC Black Cat

3/19 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

3/20 New York, NY Irving Plaza

3/22 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

3/23 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

3/24 Montréal, QC Théâtre Fairmount

3/25 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground

3/26 Detroit, MI Magic Stick

3/28 Minneapolis, MN Amsterdam Bar & Hall

3/29 Chicago, IL Metro

3/30 St. Louis, MO Off Broadway

4/1 Denver, CO Marquis Theater

4/2 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell

4/5 Calgary, AB Commonweath

4/6 Edmonton, AB The Starlite Room

4/8 Vancouver, BC Venue

4/9 Seattle, WA The Crocodile

4/10 Portland, OR Star Theater

4/12 Santa Cruz, CA Atrium at Catalyst

all dates with Vein.fm and Dogleg

3/4 - 3/14: with Thirdface

3/16 - 4/12: with Foxtails

--

