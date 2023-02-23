Foyer Red announce debut LP ‘Yarn The Hours Away’ with “Plumbers Unite!” video

Brooklyn's Foyer Red have announced their debut LP, Yarn The Hours Away, is coming on May 19 via Carpark Records. After releasing their 2021 EP Zigzag Wombat, the band retooled their lineup as a five-piece, adding singer and guitarist Kristina Moore and bassist Eric Jaso to the band. They spent 2022 touring and releasing one-off singles (including "Pollen City" and "Etc"). The new album was recorded at Figure8 Studios in Brooklyn, and produced by Jonathan Schenke.

Alongside the album announcement, they've shared opening track "Plumbers Unite!" It's playful and densely textured with overlapping vocals, slamming drums, and surf rock-ish guitars. Singer and clarinetist Elana Riordan explains the song's inspiration, a childhood memory of playing video games:

My first few lines in this song reference a predetermined goal and the act of running in place; it places the character in a side-scroller video game. It’s the everyday grind taken literally but augmented in the context of a game with objectives, points, a finite amount of lives, etc. When the day is done however, the protagonist exits the simulation and ponders the sentience of the console, feeling strange about the possibility after several hours of manipulation. When I was little I was obsessed with my gamecube, but after entering cheat codes on my Harvest Moon game, I felt sooooooo guilty. I impulsively deleted my game data and later had recurring nightmares about my gamecube’s anger towards me, something I knew was unrealistic but felt so creepy and real.

Watch the "Plumbers Unite!" video and check out the artwork and tracklist for Yarn The Hours Away below.

Foyer Red will be touring this spring, including March dates around SXSW with Why Bonnie and koleżanka, wrapping up with a hometown show at TV Eye on 3/25 (no kolezanka). They've also got May dates in the South with Deeper. All dates are listed below.

Foyer Red, Yarn The Hours Away loading...

Yarn The Hours Away Tracklist

1. Plumbers Unite!

2. Unwaxed Flavored Floss

3. Wetland Walk

4. A Barnyard Bop

5. Etc

6. Gorgeous

7. Blue Jazz

8. Pocket

9. Oh, David

10. Time Slips

11. Big Paws

12. Toy Wagon

Foyer Red -- 2023 Tour Dates

3/9/23 - Durham, NC - Duke Coffee House * (no kolezanka)

3/10/23 - Atlanta, GA - 529 *

3/11/23 - Nashville, TN - The Basement *

3/13/23 - New Orleans, LA - Siberia w/ The Convenience

3/14/23 - 3/18/23 - Austin, TX - SXSW

3/19/23 - Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves *

3/21/23 - Chicago, IL - Schubas *

3/22/23 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe *

3/23/23 - Washington, DC - Comet Ping Pong *

3/24/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie *

3/25/23 - NYC - Tv Eye * (no kolezanka)

5/29/23 - Atlanta, GA - 529 #

5/30/23 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar #

5/31/23 - Miami, FL - Gramps #

06/2/23 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub #

06/4/23 - Asheville, NC - Static Age Records #

* = With Why Bonnie and koleżanka

# = With Deeper