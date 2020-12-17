Frail Body list their favorite albums of 2020

We caught up with Illinois screamo band Frail Body back in March, when they told us what they'd been listening to in COVID isolation, and now that the year is ending, we've checked in again to ask them about their favorite music of the year. All three members shared their own lists, and you can find those below.

We're still waiting for a follow-up to Frail Body's two great 2019 releases, but in the mean time you can stream A Brief Memoriam below.

Frail Body's Favorite Albums of 2020:

Lowell Shaffer:

Deftones - Ohms

The Midnight - Monsters

Modern Color - From the Leaves of Your Garden

Envy - The Crimson

Chamber - Cost of Sacrifice

Soul Glo - Songs to Yeet at the Sun

Touche Amore - Lament

Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher

Choir Boy - Gathering Swans

Purity Ring - Womb

Nicholas Clemenson:

Metz - Atlas Vending

CA$UAL - Rare Form

Deftones - Ohms

END - Splinters From an Ever-Changing Face

Freddie Gibbs - Alfredo

Shamewave - Grinner

Umbra Vitae - Shadow of Life

Modern Color - From the Leaves of Your Garden

Bather - Phantom Guilt

Primitive Man - Immersion

Nic Kuczynski

Sumac - May You Be Held

Nnamdi - Brat

Owen - The Avalanche

Umbra Vitae -Shadow of Life

Modern Color - From the Leaves of Your Garden

Imperial Triumphant - Alphaville

Primitive Man - Immersion

Touche Amore - Lament

Richard Edwards - The Soft Ache and the Moon

Old Man Gloom - Seminar IX

--

Browse our Best of 2020 tag for more year-end lists.