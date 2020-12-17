Frail Body list their favorite albums of 2020

We caught up with Illinois screamo band Frail Body back in March, when they told us what they'd been listening to in COVID isolation, and now that the year is ending, we've checked in again to ask them about their favorite music of the year. All three members shared their own lists, and you can find those below.
We're still waiting for a follow-up to Frail Body's two great 2019 releases, but in the mean time you can stream A Brief Memoriam below.
Frail Body's Favorite Albums of 2020:
Lowell Shaffer:
Deftones - Ohms
The Midnight - Monsters
Modern Color - From the Leaves of Your Garden
Envy - The Crimson
Chamber - Cost of Sacrifice
Soul Glo - Songs to Yeet at the Sun
Touche Amore - Lament
Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher
Choir Boy - Gathering Swans
Purity Ring - Womb
Nicholas Clemenson:
Metz - Atlas Vending
CA$UAL - Rare Form
Deftones - Ohms
END - Splinters From an Ever-Changing Face
Freddie Gibbs - Alfredo
Shamewave - Grinner
Umbra Vitae - Shadow of Life
Modern Color - From the Leaves of Your Garden
Bather - Phantom Guilt
Primitive Man - Immersion
Nic Kuczynski
Sumac - May You Be Held
Nnamdi - Brat
Owen - The Avalanche
Umbra Vitae -Shadow of Life
Modern Color - From the Leaves of Your Garden
Imperial Triumphant - Alphaville
Primitive Man - Immersion
Touche Amore - Lament
Richard Edwards - The Soft Ache and the Moon
Old Man Gloom - Seminar IX
--
