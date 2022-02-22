Frank Turner announces “50 States in 50 Days” tour with AVAIL, The Bronx & more
“Well, I've been unable to tour properly for a couple of years now, and always said that when I could get back to it I'd do it properly." That's Frank Turner putting his money where is mouth is, announcing that he'll play all 50 states in the US this summer. He's calling it the "50 States in 50 Days" tour, which does allow for a few days off, but not many, starting in Portland, ME on June 13 and wrapping up on August 1 in Honolulu.
The tour has Frank out with The Bronx and Pet Needs on all shows, with Avail, The Bouncing Souls, AJJ, Face to Face and Amigo the Devil joining at various stops along the way, too. There are also a few additional acoustic matinees peppered in. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show on the tour is at Knockdown Center on June 20 with AVAIL, The Bronx and Pet Needs also on the bill. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 AM local time.
Frank Turner released new album FTHC earlier this month, and you can stream that below.
AVAIL also have three shows with Hot Water Music this weekend.
FRANK TURNER - 2022 TOUR DATES
JUNE
13 — Portland, ME — Aura
14 — Burlington, VT — Higher Ground
15 — New Haven, CT — Toad’s Place
17 — Boston, MA — Roadrunner *
18 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore *
19 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore *
20 — Brooklyn, NY — Knockdown Center *
22 — Richmond, VA — The National
24 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore ^
25 — Atlanta, GA — The Tabernacle ^
26 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues ^
28 — Mobile, AL — Soul Kitchen
29 — New Orleans, LA — House of Blues
JULY
01 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues (w/ The Riverboat Gamblers)
02 — Oklahoma City, OK — Tower Theatre
03 — Lawrence, KS — Liberty Hall
05 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl
06 — Louisville, KY — Mercury Ballroom
10 — Chicago, IL — Concord Music Hall
12 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore
13 — Omaha, NE — The Slowdown
15 — Denver, CO — The Fillmore #
16 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot #
17 — Garden City, ID — Revolution #
19 — Casper, WY — Gaslight Social
20 — Billings, MT — The Pub Station
22 — Seattle, WA — The Moore Theater @
23 — Anchorage, AK — Koot’s
24 — Portland, OR — The Roseland Ballroom @
27 — Albuquerque, NM — Sunshine Theater
28 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren %
29 — Las Vegas, NV — House Of Blues %
30 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern %
AUGUST
01 — Honolulu, HI — Venue TBD
* — w/ Avail
^ — w/ The Bouncing Souls
# — w/ AJJ
@ — w/ Face to Face
% — w/ Amigo The Devil