Frank Turner announces “50 States in 50 Days” tour with AVAIL, The Bronx & more

“Well, I've been unable to tour properly for a couple of years now, and always said that when I could get back to it I'd do it properly." That's Frank Turner putting his money where is mouth is, announcing that he'll play all 50 states in the US this summer. He's calling it the "50 States in 50 Days" tour, which does allow for a few days off, but not many, starting in Portland, ME on June 13 and wrapping up on August 1 in Honolulu.

The tour has Frank out with The Bronx and Pet Needs on all shows, with Avail, The Bouncing Souls, AJJ, Face to Face and Amigo the Devil joining at various stops along the way, too. There are also a few additional acoustic matinees peppered in. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show on the tour is at Knockdown Center on June 20 with AVAIL, The Bronx and Pet Needs also on the bill. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 AM local time.

Frank Turner released new album FTHC earlier this month, and you can stream that below.

AVAIL also have three shows with Hot Water Music this weekend.

FRANK TURNER - 2022 TOUR DATES

JUNE

13 — Portland, ME — Aura

14 — Burlington, VT — Higher Ground

15 — New Haven, CT — Toad’s Place

17 — Boston, MA — Roadrunner *

18 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore *

19 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore *

20 — Brooklyn, NY — Knockdown Center *

22 — Richmond, VA — The National

24 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore ^

25 — Atlanta, GA — The Tabernacle ^

26 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues ^

28 — Mobile, AL — Soul Kitchen

29 — New Orleans, LA — House of Blues

JULY

01 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues (w/ The Riverboat Gamblers)

02 — Oklahoma City, OK — Tower Theatre

03 — Lawrence, KS — Liberty Hall

05 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl

06 — Louisville, KY — Mercury Ballroom

10 — Chicago, IL — Concord Music Hall

12 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore

13 — Omaha, NE — The Slowdown

15 — Denver, CO — The Fillmore #

16 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot #

17 — Garden City, ID — Revolution #

19 — Casper, WY — Gaslight Social

20 — Billings, MT — The Pub Station

22 — Seattle, WA — The Moore Theater @

23 — Anchorage, AK — Koot’s

24 — Portland, OR — The Roseland Ballroom @

27 — Albuquerque, NM — Sunshine Theater

28 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren %

29 — Las Vegas, NV — House Of Blues %

30 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern %

AUGUST

01 — Honolulu, HI — Venue TBD

* — w/ Avail

^ — w/ The Bouncing Souls

# — w/ AJJ

@ — w/ Face to Face

% — w/ Amigo The Devil