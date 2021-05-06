Frank Turner teams with Jason Isbell on new song “The Gathering” (listen)

Frank Turner has released a new single, "The Gathering," which was produced by Rich Costey and features a guitar solo by Jason Isbell and drums by Muse drummer Dom Howard. It's a fiery, anthemic song, and it's about missing the cathartic experience of live music. "It’s about that moment when you come together in a room full of people, and you lean on a stranger and sing along with the chorus and get the words wrong," Frank said. It definitely sounds like a song that would be a crowdpleaser in a live setting, and Frank is hoping to do some real-life UK shows this summer. Listen and watch the video, and check out the full list of tour dates, below.

"The Gathering" is also the name of Frank's new signature beer with Top Rope Brewing, and you can enter a contest to see Frank perform at Top Rope's Liverpool location in July.

Frank Turner -- 2021 Tour Dates

JUNE

19 – Bideford, The Big Sheep *

20 – Bideford, The Big Sheep *

26 – Frome, Cheese & Grain *

27 – Frome, Cheese & Grain *

JULY

08 – Liverpool Top Rope Brewery * – competition winners only

17 – Gloucester Llanthony Secunda Priory*

18 – Gloucester Llanthony Secunda Priory*

AUGUST

21 – Manchester Urmston Sports Club (full band show)

SEPTEMBER

03 – Hull, Zebedees Yard *

* duo shows with Matt Nasir

A press release says, "If any show is cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, rescheduled date or a full refund

will be given. Shows will be operating in line with all Government guidelines for everyone’s safety."

--

