Frankie Cosmos announce new LP & NYC release show, share single “One Year Stand”

Frankie Cosmos have announced a new album, their first since 2019. Inner World Peace is due out October 21 via Sub Pop. It was recorded and produced by the band alongside Nate Mendelsohn and Katie Von Schleicher at Figure 8 Recording in Brooklyn. The album art features illustrations by band member Lauren Martin, and you can see that, and the track list, below.

With the album announcement comes lead single "One Year Stand" and an accompanying music video created by band leader Greta Kline and Eliza Lu Doyle. Greta says:

This music video was created with my best friend Eliza, who makes video and performance art. It feels like an encapsulation of the record in that it’s strange and vast while also being contained and interior. Clowning and playing are a huge part of collaborating for me and Eliza. We wanted to perform a dance without dancing — the kind of movements you fall into in private, banal moments, playing without even realizing. Choreographing together felt like we were in 6th grade again, all id and giggles. The album and the video were made in these environments of love and pleasure.

"One Year Stand" is instrumentally understated, with cheeky and sweet lyrics sung in Greta's classic whispery tone. The band stays true to their bedroom indie sound through the song and music video. Watch it below

Frankie Cosmos will play an album release show for Inner World Peace on October 7 at Knockdown Center in Queens, with Hannah Jadagu and Ian Sweet opening. That's their only upcoming show at the moment; stay tuned for more.

Frankie Cosmos Inner World Peace loading...

Frankie Cosmos - Inner World Peace Tracklisting

1. Abigail

2. Aftershook

3. Fruit Stand

4. Magnetic Personality

5. Wayne

6. Sky Magnet

7. A Work Call

8. Empty Head

9. Fragments

10. Prolonging Babyhood

11. One Year Stand

12. F.O.O.F.

13. Street View

14. Spare the Guitar

15. Heed the Call