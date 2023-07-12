Frankie Cosmos announces tour with Good Morning

Frankie Cosmos has announced a fall tour with support from Good Morning. The tour kicks off in September, spanning the East Coast, Midwest, and South. Her newest LP Inner World Peace came out in 2022, and they followed that up with deluxe edition Clean Weird Prone. Main member Greta Kline recently contributed to projects by Dear Nora and Juan Wauters as well. Frankie Cosmos just wrapped up a run with Japanese Breakfast this week. Tickets for the new tour go on sale Friday, July 14, at noon.

Frankie Cosmos and Good Morning finish the road trip in NYC with a show on October 8 at Warsaw. All dates below.

Frankie Cosmos -- 2023 Tour Dates

September 8 - Elizabethtown, NY - Otis Mountain

September 22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

September 23 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Bunker

September 24 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

September 25 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

September 28 - Austin, TX - Mohawk (outside)

September 29 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

September 30 - Dallas, TX - Sons of Hermann Hall

October 1 - Tulsa, OK - Guthrie Green

October 2 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

October 3 - Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle

October 4 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall’s

October 5 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

October 8 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw