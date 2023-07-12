Frankie Cosmos announces tour with Good Morning
Frankie Cosmos has announced a fall tour with support from Good Morning. The tour kicks off in September, spanning the East Coast, Midwest, and South. Her newest LP Inner World Peace came out in 2022, and they followed that up with deluxe edition Clean Weird Prone. Main member Greta Kline recently contributed to projects by Dear Nora and Juan Wauters as well. Frankie Cosmos just wrapped up a run with Japanese Breakfast this week. Tickets for the new tour go on sale Friday, July 14, at noon.
Frankie Cosmos and Good Morning finish the road trip in NYC with a show on October 8 at Warsaw. All dates below.
Frankie Cosmos -- 2023 Tour Dates
September 8 - Elizabethtown, NY - Otis Mountain
September 22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
September 23 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Bunker
September 24 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall
September 25 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
September 28 - Austin, TX - Mohawk (outside)
September 29 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
September 30 - Dallas, TX - Sons of Hermann Hall
October 1 - Tulsa, OK - Guthrie Green
October 2 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway
October 3 - Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle
October 4 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall’s
October 5 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church
October 8 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw