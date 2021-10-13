Frankie Cosmos & Lomelda cover each other on Double Double Whammy 10th anniv comp (listen)

Brooklyn indie label Double Double Whammy celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, and in honor of that, the label is releasing a compilation with 14 current and former DDW artists covering their labelmates. It's called 10 Years of Double Double Whammy and it comes out on November 19 (pre-order). The first two singles are Frankie Cosmos and Lomelda covering each other. Both sound great, as you can hear for yourself below.

The comp also features Mirah, Great Grandpa, Told Slant (ft. Florist), The Goodbye Party, Long Beard, Hovvdy, Gemma, 2nd Grade, label founder Mike Caridi's project The Glow, and more.

DDW was launched in 2011 by LVL UP members Mike Caridi and Dave Benton, the latter of whom parted ways with the label in 2016. Not long after that, DDW entered into a partnership with Polyvinyl Records, who "[offer] the resources of a well-respected and established label, while Double Double Whammy retained complete control of the label." In 2018, Mallory Hawkins joined the label's staff.

Tracklist

1. Gemma - No Backpack (Originally by Told Slant)

2. Sean Henry - TV Time (Originally by Flashlight O)

3. Mirah - Around You (Originally by free cake for every creature)

4. Katie Bennett - Hex (Originally by LVL UP)

5. 2nd Grade - Sugar and Spice (Originally by Hatchie)

6. Skirts - Brave (Originally by Hovvdy)

7. Hovvdy - Annie (Originally by Skirts)

8. The Glow - Gum In Hair (Originally by Sean Henry)

9. Told Slant feat. Florist - Holy Fire (Originally by Yowler)

10. Great Grandpa - Bed (Originally by Cende)

11. Long Beard - White Light Doorway (Originally by Florist)

12. Lomelda - Sad 2 (Originally by Frankie Cosmos)

13. Frankie Cosmos - Slide (Originally by Lomelda)

14. The Goodbye Party - Center (Originally by Quarterbacks)