Frankie Goes to Hollywood reuniting original lineup for first show in 36 years

Frankie Goes to Hollywood, the Liverpool '80s pop maximalists that gave us Regan/Thatcher-era classics like "Relax," "Two Tribes," their debut album Welcome to the Pleasuredome, and iconic "FRANKIE SAY..." t-shirts, are reuniting the original lineup for their first show in 36 years. It's happening in Liverpool on May 7 as part of the opening night concert for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

The classic lineup of the band --Holly Johnson, Brian Nash, Paul Rutherford, Mark O'Toole and Peter Gill -- have not performed together since 1987, not long after the release of their second and final album, Liverpool. The news was announced via frontman Holly Johnson's Instagram, and Nash told the BBC it "felt like a good thing to do...to be part of this event being staged in Liverpool, and it looks like it's going to be a fantastic thing."

Frankie Goes to Hollywood are not the only Liverpool act playing the Eurovision opening show. It also features The Lightning Seeds, Atomic Kitten, and The Real Thing.

Check out a few FGTH videos below.

Frankie Goes to Hollywood made our list of 20 Great Burt Bacharach Covers.