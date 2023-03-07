Frankie Rose announces North American tour with SRSQ (new album out this week)

Frankie Rose releases her new album Love As Projection this week, and she's just announced a spring tour in support. She'll play four Florida shows in April, including Orlando and West Palm Beach with Donzii, and then launches a full tour of the US and Canada with SRSQ on March 14 in Washington, DC that criss-crosses the continent, wrapping up in NYC at TV Eye on June 8 with Rare DM also on the bill.

Before all that, Frankie plays a record release show in Brooklyn on Saturday (3/11) at Union Pool with Donzii. All dates are listed below.

Love as Projection is Frankie's first solo studio album in six years and you can check out a few songs from it below.

FRANKIE ROSE - 2023 TOUR DATES

3/11 Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool *

4/13 Orlando, FL - Wills Pub *

4/14 West Palm Beach, FL - Propaganda #*

4/15 Miami, FL - Gramps

4/16 Tampa, FL - New World Brewery +

5/14 Washington DC - Songbyrd $

5/15 Durham, NC - Pinhook $

5/16 Atlanta, GA - The Earl $

5/18 Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves $

5/19 Austin, TX - Empire Control Room $

5/21 Albuquerque, NM - Sister $

5/23 San Diego, CA - Soda Bar $

5/24 Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon $

5/25 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel $

5/26 Sacramento, CA - Starlet Room $

5/27 Portland, OR - Doug Fir $

5/28 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's $

5/31 St Paul, MN - Turf Club $

6/01 Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club $

6/03 Chicago, IL - TBA

6/04 Ferndale, MI - The Magic Bag $

6/05 Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern $

6/06 Montreal, PQ - Bar Le "Ritz" PDB $

6/07 Troy, NY - No Fun $

6/08 Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye $

* = w/ Donzii

# = w/ Postcards From Paradise

+ = w/ Romeo Blu, Offerings

$ = w/ SRSQ