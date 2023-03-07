Frankie Rose announces North American tour with SRSQ (new album out this week)

Frankie Rose announces North American tour with SRSQ (new album out this week)

Frankie Rose releases her new album Love As Projection this week, and she's just announced a spring tour in support. She'll play four Florida shows in April, including Orlando and West Palm Beach with Donzii, and then launches a full tour of the US and Canada with SRSQ on March 14 in Washington, DC that criss-crosses the continent, wrapping up in NYC at TV Eye on June 8 with Rare DM also on the bill.

Before all that, Frankie plays a record release show in Brooklyn on Saturday (3/11) at Union Pool with Donzii. All dates are listed below.

Love as Projection is Frankie's first solo studio album in six years and you can check out a few songs from it below.

loading...

FRANKIE ROSE - 2023 TOUR DATES
3/11 Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool *
4/13 Orlando, FL - Wills Pub *
4/14 West Palm Beach, FL - Propaganda #*
4/15 Miami, FL - Gramps
4/16 Tampa, FL - New World Brewery +
5/14 Washington DC - Songbyrd $
5/15 Durham, NC - Pinhook $
5/16 Atlanta, GA - The Earl $
5/18 Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves $
5/19 Austin, TX - Empire Control Room $
5/21 Albuquerque, NM - Sister $
5/23 San Diego, CA - Soda Bar $
5/24 Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon $
5/25 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel $
5/26 Sacramento, CA - Starlet Room $
5/27 Portland, OR - Doug Fir $
5/28 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's $
5/31 St Paul, MN - Turf Club $
6/01 Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club $
6/03 Chicago, IL - TBA
6/04 Ferndale, MI - The Magic Bag $
6/05 Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern $
6/06 Montreal, PQ - Bar Le "Ritz" PDB $
6/07 Troy, NY - No Fun $
6/08 Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye $

* = w/ Donzii
# = w/ Postcards From Paradise
+ = w/ Romeo Blu, Offerings
$ = w/ SRSQ

Filed Under: Donzii, franie rose, rare dm, srsq
Categories: Music News, tour dates
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan