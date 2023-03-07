Frankie Rose announces North American tour with SRSQ (new album out this week)
Frankie Rose releases her new album Love As Projection this week, and she's just announced a spring tour in support. She'll play four Florida shows in April, including Orlando and West Palm Beach with Donzii, and then launches a full tour of the US and Canada with SRSQ on March 14 in Washington, DC that criss-crosses the continent, wrapping up in NYC at TV Eye on June 8 with Rare DM also on the bill.
Before all that, Frankie plays a record release show in Brooklyn on Saturday (3/11) at Union Pool with Donzii. All dates are listed below.
Love as Projection is Frankie's first solo studio album in six years and you can check out a few songs from it below.
FRANKIE ROSE - 2023 TOUR DATES
3/11 Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool *
4/13 Orlando, FL - Wills Pub *
4/14 West Palm Beach, FL - Propaganda #*
4/15 Miami, FL - Gramps
4/16 Tampa, FL - New World Brewery +
5/14 Washington DC - Songbyrd $
5/15 Durham, NC - Pinhook $
5/16 Atlanta, GA - The Earl $
5/18 Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves $
5/19 Austin, TX - Empire Control Room $
5/21 Albuquerque, NM - Sister $
5/23 San Diego, CA - Soda Bar $
5/24 Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon $
5/25 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel $
5/26 Sacramento, CA - Starlet Room $
5/27 Portland, OR - Doug Fir $
5/28 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's $
5/31 St Paul, MN - Turf Club $
6/01 Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club $
6/03 Chicago, IL - TBA
6/04 Ferndale, MI - The Magic Bag $
6/05 Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern $
6/06 Montreal, PQ - Bar Le "Ritz" PDB $
6/07 Troy, NY - No Fun $
6/08 Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye $
* = w/ Donzii
# = w/ Postcards From Paradise
+ = w/ Romeo Blu, Offerings
$ = w/ SRSQ