Frankie Rose forms new band Fine Place, preps debut album (hear “This New Heaven”)

Frankie Rose is back with Fine Place, a duo formed with Matthew Hord of Running and Pop. 1280. "The sound we were going for was an attempt to capture the dystopian feel of New York during a period of desertion by the wealthy," they say. "It was produced in a time-frame saturated in both uncertainty and serenity, and the soundscapes we created felt fitting and almost organic as a response to our surroundings. The title also reflects this in an arguably literal, maybe even satirical way.”

Fine Place's debut album, This New Heaven, will be out November 19 via Night School Records. It features seven originals and a cover of "The Party is Over," a 1989 single by Belgian group Adult Fantasies. Frankie and Matthew cite The Cure and Cocteau Twins as influences and you can hear those things on the dreamy, eerie title track. This may be the most overtly gothy project Frankie has done yet. Listen below.

Tracklist:

1. I Can't Shake It

2. This new Heaven

3. Cover Blind

4. Tending To Twenty

5. It's Your House

6. Impressions Of Me

7. Tell Me A Second Time

8. The Party Is Over