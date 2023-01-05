Frankie Rose preps new album ‘Love As Projection,’ shares “Anything”

Frankie Rose has announced a new album, Love As Projection. which will be out March 10 via Slumberland. It's her first studio album of original songs since 2017's Cage Tropical -- though Fine Place, her collaboration with Running's Matthew Hord, released an album in 2021 -- and she made it with producer Brandt Gassman, while Jorge Elbrecht mixed and mastered.

The first glimpse at the new album comes from single "Anything," an infectious power-pop anthem taking cues from new wave. “It’s like a prom scene in a John Hughes movie," says Frankie. "It’s a hopeful song about abandoning fear even if the world is quite literally on fire.. In the end, at least we have each other."

Listen to "Anything," and check out the artwork for Love As Projection, below.

Frankie will celebrate the release of her new album with a show at Brooklyn's Union Pool on March 11.

Frankie Rose, Love As Projection loading...

Love as Projection:

1. Sixteen Ways

2. Anything

3. Had It Wrong

4. Saltwater Girl

5. Feel Light

6. DOA

7. Sleeping Night And Day

8. Molotov In Stereo

9. Come Back

10. Song For A Horse