Frantic City adds Bouncing Souls to lineup (set times) ++ announces Titus Andronicus NYC show

Later this month, Frantic City will hold its inaugural edition at Orange Loop Amphitheater in Atlantic City. They've just announced that they're presenting an intimate Titus Andronicus show in Brooklyn on September 22 at Union Pool, the night before the festival's opening night party. Eric Harm & $100 will support, and tickets are on sale now.

Frantic City also just added NJ natives Bouncing Souls to the already-stacked September 24 lineup, and they've released the set times for both stages. The opening night party features Samiam, The Ergs, and Night Birds, and the festival features Snail Mail, Car Seat Headrest, Yo La Tengo, Rocket From The Crypt, Shannon and The Clams, Superchunk, Protomartyr, and more. Tickets are still available. Check out set times below.

Titus Andronicus' new album The Will To Live is out 9/30 via Merge, and they'll begin their fall tour right after the festival.

Frantic City 2022 Set Times

Stage One

Control Top: 12:00-12:25

Protomartyr: 1:15-1:45

Superchunk: 2:35-3:15

Shannon and The Clams: 4:15-4:55

Rocket From The Crypt: 6:05-6:55

Yo La Tengo: 8:05-8:55

Car Seat Headrest: 9:10-10:10

Stage Two

Titus Andronicus: 12:35-1:05

Samiam: 1:55-2:25

Murder City Devils: 3:25-4:05

Bouncing Souls: 5:05-5:55

Snail Mail: 7:05-7:55