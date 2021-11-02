Franz Ferdinand announce ‘Hits to the Head’ best-of comp, share new single “Billy Goodbye”

Franz Ferdinand have announced their first best-of compilation, titled Hits to the Head, which will be out March 11 via Domino. "I have friends who believe you’re somehow not a 'real' fan if you own a best of rather than a discography. I disagree," says Alex Kapranos. "I think of my parents’ record collection as a kid. I loved their compilation LPs. I am so grateful that they had Changes or Rolled Gold. Those LPs were my entrance point. My introduction.”

The 20-track album includes favorites like "Take Me Out," "Michael," "The Dark of the Matinee," "Do You Want To," "The Fallen," and "Ulysses," as well as two new songs, “Billy Goodbye” and “Curious,” which were produced by Kapranos, Julian Corrie and Stuart Price (Zoot Woman, Madonna, New Order). You can watch the video for "Billy Goodbye," which has a little bit of '70s glam/bubblegum in there, below.

Original Franz Ferdinand drummer Paul Thomson recently announced he's retired from the band and that Audrey Tait has now taken over his duties.

You can get Franz Ferdinand's classic 2004 debut album -- a veritable greatest hits on its own -- on vinyl in the BV shop.

Tracklist:

1. Darts Of Pleasure

2. Take Me Out

3. The Dark Of The Matinée

4. Michael

5. This Fire

6. Do You Want To

7. Walk Away

8. The Fallen

9. Outsiders

10. Lucid Dreams

11. Ulysses

12. No You Girls

13. Right Action

14. Evil Eye

15. Love Illumination

16. Stand On The Horizon

17. Always Ascending

18. Glimpse Of Love

19. Curious

20. Billy Goodbye