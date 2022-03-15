Franz Ferdinand announce summer tour

Franz Ferdinand just released their Hits to the Head best-of compilation and now they've announced a North American tour which begins August 4 in Dallas and wraps up September 1 at The Shrine in Los Angeles, with shows in Austin, DC, NYC, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, and more. All dates are listed, along with a stream of Hits to the Head, below.

The NYC show happens August 13 at The Rooftop at Pier 17. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 AM local time.

Franz Ferdinand - 2022 Tour Dates

8/4: House of Blues - Dallas, TX

8/5: White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

8/6: Stubb’s - Austin, TX

8/8: Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

8/10: 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

8/11: 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

8/12: The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

8/13: Pier 17 - New York, NY

8/15: House of Blues - Boston, MA

8/16: M Telus - Montreal, QC

8/17: History - Toronto, ON

8/19: The Riv - Chicago, IL

8/20: The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

8/22: Ogden - Denver, CO

8/23: Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT

8/25: Showbox SODO - Seattle, WA

8/26: Orpheum - Vancouver, BC

8/27: Grand Lodge - Portland, OR

8/30: Fox Theatre - San Francisco, CA

9/1: The Shrine - Los Angeles, CA