Freak Heat Waves & Cindy Lee share collab single, touring together

Canadian group Freak Heat Waves will release Mondo Tempo, their first album in three years, on July 12 via Mood Hut. Thomas Di Ninno and Steven Lind are still mixing funky beats with ghostly atmospherics, as you can hear on lead single "In a Moment Divine," featuring Cindy Lee (aka Patrick Flegel, formerly of Women).

"In a Moment Divine" is fantastic: with its chill, bongo-enhanced breakbeat, cresting synths and Cindy Lee's ghostly vocals, this sounds like the kind of song that could've been a leftfield hit in the late '90s. Watch the video below.

Freak Heat Waves and Cindy Lee will be on tour together this summer, including NYC-area shows at Union Pool on August 16 and Tubby's Kingston on August 17. All dates are listed below.

freak heat waves mondo tempo

1. The Time Has Come

2. In a Moment Divine (with Cindy Lee)

3. Endless

4. Music Has an Interesting Power

5. How Do We Come Alive

6. Off My Mind

7. Altered States

8. Mondo Tempo

Freak Heat Waves / Cindy Lee - 2023 Tour Dates

Jul 27 - Lucky Bar - Victoria, BC

Jul 28 - Crace Mountain - Nanaimo, BC

Jul 29 - Green Auto - Vancouver, BC

Aug 04 - Idle Eyes Collective - Calgary, AB

Aug 05 - The Aviary - Edmonton, AB

Aug 06 - Amigos Cantina - Saskatoon, SK

Aug 07 - Winnipeg Art Gallery - Winnipeg, MB

Aug 08 - Turf Club - St. Paul, MN

Aug 09 - Cactus Club - Milwaukee, WI

Aug 10 - Constellation - Chicago, IL

Aug 11 - UFO Factory - Detroit, MI

Aug 12 - The Garrison - Toronto, ON

Aug 14 - Angry Mom Records - Ithaca, NY

Aug 15 - Ukie Club on Franklin - Philadelphia, PA

Aug 16 - Union Pool - Brooklyn, NY

Aug 17 - Tubby's Kingston - Kingston, NY

Aug 18 - Le Belmont - Montreal, QC

Aug 19 - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles - Québec, QC