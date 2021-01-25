Freaks & Geeks hits Hulu as Seth Rogen battles Ted Cruz

Beloved series Freaks and Geeks hit Hulu today, marking the first time its been available to stream in three years, and the first time its been available to stream with the full soundtrack intact.

It seems there's always something with this show, though, and when Hulu first put it up today the episodes were out of order, with the finale listed in the middle of the season. Co-creator Judd Apatow was on the case quick, writing, in a tweet that's since been deleted, "Hey @hulu - the order of the episodes of Freaks and Geeks is wrong. It is correct on the wiki page. It’s really wrong so please fix it today or people will be truly confused. The production number order is not the intended air order. The DVD order is correct too. Thanks!"

Hulu has since fixed the running order on the service:

Meanwhile, Seth Rogen, who got his first big break as Ken on Freaks and Geeks, has been sparring with Senator Ted Cruz on Twitter for the last week. It started with Cruz' tweet about the U.S. rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement where he said "President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh." Rogen replied, "Fuck off you fascist":

Cruz then replied in part, "If you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the party for you" to which Rogen replied "Haha get fucked fascist. Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again you fucking clown":

Rogen then stepped it up. When Cruz tweeted that the first film he saw in the theater was Fantasia, Rogen replied "Everyone who made that film would hate you."

Cruz didn't respond for a day, replying on Saturday, "They’re all dead. So I think we’re good. And Walt Disney was a Republican...Even though you behave online like a Marxist with Tourette’s (screaming “F U! F U!” is really, really clever), your movies are typically pretty funny. I’m sure you hate that I enjoy them."

Rogen then replied, "As someone who has Tourette’s in their family (and also has a very mild case himself), I once again take great pleasure in telling you to go fuck yourself. (Also VERY few cases of Tourette’s manifest in uncontrollable swearing. Most cases, like mine, manifest in twitching.)" He then did a second reply more in line with his previous communiques with Cruz: "All jokes aside, @tedcruz is a fascist piece of shit."

It continued, with Cruz firing back:

To which Seth replied, "You literally inspired a deadly insurrection you stupid fuck," then "This isn’t a Twitter 'feud.' @tedcruz tried to overthrow our government. He inspired a deadly mob to storm the Capitol. And I think that deserves ridicule. So fuck him," and finally, "Your lies got people killed. You have blood on your hands."

And there it ended... for now.