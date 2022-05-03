Fred again.. announces first North American tour
UK artist Fred again.., who released two albums in 2021 and collaborated with The xx's Romy, Baxter Dury and more, was recently on this side of the Atlantic for Coachella and has just announced that he'll be back for his first-ever North American tour this fall. (He did play NYC and L.A. last year.) Stops include San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, DC, Boston and NYC. "Having jus got back I can testify how gassed I am to come back to play these shows," says Fred. All dates are listed, along with streams of his 2021 albums, below.
The NYC show is at Terminal 5 on October 13, and tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 AM local time.
Fred again - 2022 North American Tour
September 23rd - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
September 28th - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Forever
October 2nd - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
October 5th - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theater
October 6th - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
October 8th - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
October 11th - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
October 13th - New York, NY - Terminal 5