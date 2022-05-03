Fred again.. announces first North American tour

UK artist Fred again.., who released two albums in 2021 and collaborated with The xx's Romy, Baxter Dury and more, was recently on this side of the Atlantic for Coachella and has just announced that he'll be back for his first-ever North American tour this fall. (He did play NYC and L.A. last year.) Stops include San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, DC, Boston and NYC. "Having jus got back I can testify how gassed I am to come back to play these shows," says Fred. All dates are listed, along with streams of his 2021 albums, below.

The NYC show is at Terminal 5 on October 13, and tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 AM local time.

Fred again - 2022 North American Tour

September 23rd - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

September 28th - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Forever

October 2nd - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

October 5th - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theater

October 6th - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

October 8th - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

October 11th - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

October 13th - New York, NY - Terminal 5