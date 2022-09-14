Fred again… announces new album ‘Actual Life 3,’ shares 070 Shake-sampling song

Electronic Londonite Fred again... has announced a new album, the third in his Actual Life trilogy. Actual Life 3 (January 1-September 9 2022) is due October 28 via Atlantic (pre-order), and picks up where previous editions Actual Life (February 2nd-July 19th) and Actual Life 2 (February 2-October 15 2021) leave off . His process is just as personal, drawing heavily on sampled voice notes from friends, found videos on Instagram, and meaningful records. Per a press release, "Actual Life 3 is a continuation of an autobiographical body of work that both references and pushes forwards the heritage of UK electronic music while standing as testament to the power of music in facilitating catharsis, healing and celebrating the realities of friendship, love and life."

Fred again... has already released a slew of standalone singles this year as part of his USB playlist series, but today he's released "Danielle (smile on my face)" off Actual Life 3. The track features the a cappella of 070 Shake's "Nice To Have," Fred's most listened to song this year. "Danielle (smile on my face)" bounces and echoes energetically, accentuating the interplay between an unadorned instrumental and vocal content. Listen below.

Fred continues to tour this year with a fall North American run, including three-night stints at LA's Hollywood Forever Cemetery and NYC's Terminal 5. All dates below.

FRED AGAIN.. – 2022 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES

September 23rd - The Warfield, San Francisco, CA, US (SOLD OUT)

September 24th - Portola Festival, San Franciso, CA, US

September 28th - Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Los Angeles, CA, US (SOLD OUT)

September 29th - Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Los Angeles, CA, US (SOLD OUT)

September 30 - Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Los Angeles, CA, US (SOLD OUT)

October 1st - Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA, US

October 2nd - Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO, US (SOLD OUT)

October 5th - Riviera Theater, Chicago, IL, US (SOLD OUT)

October 6th - History, Toronto, Canada (SOLD OUT)

October 8th - 9:30 Club, Washington, DC, US (SOLD OUT)

October 11th - Roadrunner, Boston, MA, US (SOLD OUT)

October 13th - Terminal 5, New York, NY, US (SOLD OUT)

October 14th - Terminal 5, New York, NY, US (SOLD OUT)

October 16th - Terminal 5, New York, NY, US (SOLD OUT)