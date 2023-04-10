Fred again… brought ‘Actual Life 3′ to Tiny Desk

Fred again.. played a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR Music, in which he handled vocals, piano, vibraphone, marimba (which he re-learned for the show), and electronics. It's on the longer side for a Tiny Desk, clocking in at almost 27 minutes, and impressive as Fred is the only live player behind the desk for the entire set. He played seven songs from his newest album Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022), employing loops and a video screen attached to his soundboard for vocal samples to organically replicate his densely produced songs. Those sampled artists and friends are Guante, I Am Roze (they/them), Aminé, Delilah Montagu, Berwyn, Faisal, Lucy Hickling, Gareth Nunns, Jamie Tinsley, Tony Friend, Tobias Miorin. Check out the full set below.

Fred again.. has festival dates coming up, including Glastonbury, Osheaga, Lollapalooza, and more. See all dates below.

Fred again... -- Tiny Desk Set List

"Kyle (i found you)"

"Roze (forgive)"

"Adam (interlude)"

"Me (heavy)"

"Berwyn (interlude)"

"Delilah (pull me out of this)"

"Faisal (envelops me)"

FRED AGAIN..: 2023 TOUR

Jun 02, 2023 Primavera Sound Barcelona Barcelona, Spain

Jun 08, 2023 Primavera Porto Porto, Portugal

Jun 09, 2023 Primavera Sound Madrid Madrid, Spain

Jun 10, 2023 Parklife Festival Manchester, UK

Jun 23, 2023 Glastonbury Festival Somerset, England

Jun 30, 2023 Down the Rabbit Hole Festival Beuningen, Netherlands

Jul 01, 2023 Rock Werchter Werchter, Belgium

Jul 02, 2023 Garorock Marmande, France

Aug 06, 2023 Osheaga Festival Montreal, Quebec

Aug 26, 2023 Connect Festival Scotland, UK

Sep 02, 2023 Electric Picnic Ireland