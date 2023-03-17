Fred again.., Skrillex and Four Tet share collab single “Baby Again”

Having invaded NYC together in February, Fred again.., Skrillex and Four Tet have now shared collaborative single "Baby Again." Created in an impromptu studio session in Pangbourne and first heard during Fred's Boiler Room set last summer, the hypnotic track has since been played by all three during individual sets large and small. You can listen to "Baby Again" below and at 3 PM Eastern they're releasing an hour-long loop of the song on Fred's YouTube that is paired with footage from their Madison Square Garden set.

Four Tet will be back in NYC for three shows at Brooklyn Mirage in May featuring lighting by Squid Soup.