Fred again.., Skrillex & Four Tet teasing surprise NYC shows, played Good Room last night (video)

Fred again..., Skrillex, and Four Tet played a surprise show at Brooklyn's Good Room on Tuesday night (2/14). Good Room announced the show hours before doors, and tickets sold out instantly. Last month the trio played similar surprise shows in London, at Electric Ballroom, Electric Brixton, and Troxy. Check out videos of the four-hour back-to-back set in Brooklyn from Instagram and Twitter below.

Fred teased a run of NYC shows on his Discord server last week, posting, "02.15-19 PHM NYC." PHM means Pangbourne House Mafia, which refers to the house where he, Four Tet, and Skrillex stayed together in England while working last year. Four Tet has also been sharing photos of escapades in the city this week. Fred posted on his Instagram story earlier today "Good Room that was so fun we're going to announce another date." Stay tuned for more impromptu shows by the DJs.

UPDATE: Four Tet, Skrillex, and Fred again.. announced a 2nd NYC show, happening at Madison Square Garden.

Skrillex has been steadily releasing music from new album Quest for Fire, due out this Friday -- his first release of the year was "Rumble," which featured Fred again.. and Flowdan. Meanwhile, Four Tet has been relatively quiet this year, although he has several big shows coming up in NYC, L.A., and London with lighting by Squidsoup.