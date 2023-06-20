Fred again.. playing NYC & LA around III Points festival (3 Forest Hills Stadium shows)

Fred again.. will be back in the US this fall for Miami's III Points festival, and will be playing shows in NYC and LA while here. All dates are listed below.

His tour includes three big NYC shows at Forest Hill Stadium on October 12-14. and eight LA shows at Shrine Expo Hall on October 24, 25, 27, 28, 29 & 31 and November 1 & 2. Tickets for those go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, June 27 at 2 PM local time, with presales starting earlier that day at 10 AM local time. Register for the presales HERE.

All dates are listed below.

FRED AGAIN.. - 2023 TOUR DATES

Oct 12, 2023 - Forest Hills Stadium - Forest Hills, NY

Oct 13, 2023 - Forest Hills Stadium - Forest Hills, NY

Oct 14, 2023 - Forest Hills Stadium - Forest Hills, NY

Oct 20-21, 2023 - III Points Fest - Miami

Oct 24, 2023 - Shrine Expo Hall - Los Angeles, CA

Oct 25, 2023 - Shrine Expo Hall - Los Angeles, CA

Oct 27, 2023 - Shrine Expo Hall - Los Angeles, CA

Oct 28, 2023 - Shrine Expo Hall - Los Angeles, CA

Oct 29, 2023 - Shrine Expo Hall - Los Angeles, CA

Oct 31, 2023 - Shrine Expo Hall - Los Angeles, CA

Nov 1, 2023 - Shrine Expo Hall - Los Angeles, CA

Nov 2, 2023 - Shrine Expo Hall - Los Angeles, CA