Fred Armisen announces 2022 ‘Comedy for Musicians but Everyone is Welcome’ tour dates

Fred Armisen has announced new dates for his "Comedy for Musicians but Everyone is Welcome" show he's been doing for a while now. The tour kicks off June 8 at Elsewhere Rooftop in Brooklyn, and includes stops in Richmond, Baltimore, Charlotte, Athens, Atlanta, Oxford, and Dallas. Most of those shows, including Brooklyn, are with Def Rain. Tickets for June shows go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 AM local time.

You can also catch Fred on a couple of dates of Courtney Barnett's "Here and There" travelling festival in August. He'll play the Portland and Seattle shows, which are also with Sleater-Kinney and Waxahatchee.

All dates are listed, along with a few clips of the "Comedy for Musicians but Everyone is Welcome" show, below.

Fred Armisen - 2022 Tour Dates

4.24.22 The Village Underground London UK

6.08.22 Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY *

6.10.22 The National Richmond, VA *

6.11.22 Union Craft Brewery Baltimore, MD (special 10th Anniversary DJ Set)

6.13.22 Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte, NC *

6.14.22 The 40 Watt Athens, GA *

6.15.22 Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA *

6.17.22 The Lyric Oxford, MS

6.18.22 The Bomb Factory Dallas, TX *

8.20.22 The Edgefield Troutdale, OR **

8.21.22 Marymoore Park Redmond, WA **

* with Def Rain supporting

** Here and There Fest with Courtney Barnett and Waxatachee