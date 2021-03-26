Fred Armisen is Record Store Day’s 2021 Ambassador

Record Store Day has announced that funnyman drummer Fred Armisen will be their 2021 Ambassador. He was already a regular RSD attendee -- that's him above at the old Amoeba Hollywood on RSD2016. He'll be presiding over two RSD "Drops" this year, which happen Saturday, June 12 and Saturday, July 17.

Maybe he'll spend one of the drops in Los Angeles at the new Amoeba Hollywood and one in NYC (maybe the new Rough Trade location will be open by then). Stay tuned for more details on what Fred's ambassadorship will entail.