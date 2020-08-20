Fred Armisen, John C. Reilly & Tim Heidecker’s ‘Moonbase 8′ series coming to Showtime

Moonbase 8, a new sci-fi comedy series which was created by and stars Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, and John C. Reilly, has been picked up by Showtime reports Deadline. Details are still scant but the official pitch is "three subpar astronauts at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator who desperately aspire to be chosen for the next mission to the moon." Deadline has a little more:

Set in the isolated desert of Winslow, Arizona at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator, it follows eager astronauts Skip (Armisen), Rook (Heidecker) and their leader Cap (Reilly) as they attempt to qualify for their first lunar mission. While working vigorously to complete their training, a series of unexpected circumstances forces the astronauts to question their own mental sanity, trust in each other and whether or not they’re cut out for space travel.

The six-episode series, which was announced back in 2018, is produced by indie film studio A24 with Arnisen's Portlandia co-creator Jonathan Krisel (who is also a co-creator here) directing. It's set to launch this fall.

“In a year when we have all been forced to come to terms with life in close quarters, we are happy to have landed this offbeat take on life in captivity with dreams of escaping to something grander,” said Showtime's Jana Winograde in a statement. “While the show was produced before the pandemic, its subject matter is timely – and thanks to Fred, Tim, John and Jonathan, its humor is timeless.”

Fred Armisen also stars and co-created HBO's terrific Los Espookys which is coming back for Season 2 sooner than later.

Tim Heidecker has a new album of non-comedic music on the way that features Weyes Blood, The Lemon Twigs, and more.