Freddie Gibbs expands 2022 tour with new NYC & Boston dates

Freddie Gibbs recently announced a spring 2022 tour, the 'Space Rabbit Tour,' running through April, May and June in the US. After quick sell outs of the NYC show (on May 11 at Irving Plaza) and Boston show (on May 18 at Paradise Rock Club), he's added additional dates in both cities. The new NYC date is on May 13 at Irving Plaza with MIKE and Redveil, and the new Boston date is on May 19 at Paradise Rock Club with Zack Fox. Tickets to both new shows are on sale now.

See Freddie's updated dates below.

FREDDIE GIBBS: 2022 TOUR

4/14/2022 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom*

4/20/2022 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom*

4/27/2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex*^

4/29/2022 - Boulder, CO @ Fox Theater*^

4/30/2022 - Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom*^

5/4/2022 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre*^

5/5/2022 - Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge*^

5/7/2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Heaven Stage*^

5/8/2022 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre*^

5/11/2022 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza*^

5/12/2022 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring*^

5/13/2022 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza*^

5/14/2022 - Buffalo, NY @ Town*^

5/15/2022 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place*^

5/18/2022 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club - Music Hall +

5/19/2022 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club - Music Hall +

5/20/2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts +

5/21/2022 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues - Cleveland +

5/24/2022 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater +

5/26/2022 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre +

5/27/2022 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre +

6/1/2022 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom +

6/2/2022 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo +

+ - w/ Zack Fox

* - w/ MIKE

^ - w/ Redveil