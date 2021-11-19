Freddie Gibbs and Jadakiss reunite on “Black Illuminati” (watch the video)

Freddie Gibbs has been rolling out singles as he gears up for his first album for Warner, and today he returns with a new one, "Black Illuminati." The track reunites him with Jadakiss, who appeared on Freddie's album Baby Face Killa back in 2012. The two remain natural collaborators, and they're both in typically vicious form on this track. Listen and watch the video below.

Freddie also recently appeared on tracks by Maxo Kream, Boldy James, Nas, Bobby Sessions, Kenny Mason, Artz & Bugy, and 2 Eleven.