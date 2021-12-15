Freddie Gibbs announces 2022 tour with MIKE, Zack Fox, and Redveil

The great Gary, Indiana rapper Freddie Gibbs is making headlines today for allegedly getting into a fight with Jim Jones' crew in Miami last night (12/14), and he also announced the headlining 'Space Rabbit Tour' for 2022 with support coming from MIKE, Zack Fox, and Redveil, varying by date.

There's a NYC date on May 11 at Irving Plaza, and that one's with MIKE (who lives here) and Redveil. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (12/17) at 10 AM with presales starting Thursday (12/16) at 10 AM.

The tour also hits New Haven, Boston, San Francisco, Atlanta, and more. All dates are listed below.

Freddie has released a series of singles this year as he gears up for his Warner debut. MIKE released his new album Disco! and it's cracked multiple major year-end lists. Zack Fox put out the new project shut the fuck up talking to me. Redveil recently dropped the new single "04." Listen to recent music from all four artists below...

Freddie Gibbs -- 2022 Tour Dates

4/14/2022 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom*

4/20/2022 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom*

4/27/2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex*^

4/29/2022 - Boulder, CO @ Fox Theater*^

4/30/2022 - Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom*^

5/4/2022 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre*^

5/5/2022 - Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge*^

5/7/2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Heaven Stage*^

5/8/2022 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre*^

5/11/2022 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza*^

5/12/2022 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring*^

5/14/2022 - Buffalo, NY @ Town*^

5/15/2022 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place*^

5/18/2022 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club - Music Hall +

5/20/2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts +

5/21/2022 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues - Cleveland +

5/24/2022 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater +

5/26/2022 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre +

5/27/2022 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre +

6/1/2022 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom +

6/2/2022 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo +

+ - w/ Zack Fox

* - w/ MIKE

^ - w/ Redveil