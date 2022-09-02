Freddie Gibbs announces new album ‘$oul $old $eparately,’ shares “Too Much” ft. Moneybagg Yo

Freddie Gibbs has finally announced his Warner debut, $oul $old $eparately, due September 30 via his new major label home (pre-order). Along with the announcement comes new single "Too Much" (ft. Moneybagg Yo), a song that definitely has more mainstream appeal that Freddie's last few projects, but still a fine showcase for the rapping that made Freddie an underground fave. This follows a handful of other singles that Freddie dropped on Warner, but the tracklist isn't out yet so no word yet if any of those will appear on it. Check out the new song and its casino-themed video, and the album artwork, below.

