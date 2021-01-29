Freddie Gibbs freestyles over beats from Madlib’s new album (listen)

Madlib just released his excellent Four Tet-assisted album Sound Ancestors today, and Freddie Gibbs -- who has released two excellent albums with Madlib -- celebrated the album's release by recording freestyles over two of the album's tracks ("Dirtknock" and "Hopprock") from the back of an Uber. You can hear what is presumably a passenger and/or the driver laughing and cheering him on, and the whole thing is very fun. Check it out:

