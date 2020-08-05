Freddie Gibbs guests on new Machinedrum song off upcoming LP ‘A View of U’ (listen)

Electronic great Machinedrum (aka Travis Stewart, also of Sepalcure, J-E-T-S, and more) has announced a new album, A View of U, due October 9 via Ninja Tune. The album is loaded with guests, including Chrome Sparks, Father, Jesse Boykins III, Rochelle Jordan, Mono/Poly, Tanerélle, Tigran Hamasyan, Sub Focus, and Freddie Gibbs, who's on the just-released single "Kane Train." Machinedrum puts his glossy, glitchy spin on a classic-style, soul sample-fused hip hop beat, and it's no surprise that Gibbs knows exactly what to do with it. Machinedrum also released the ethereal album closer "Ur2yung." Listen to both below.

For more Freddie Gibbs, see: "Freddie Gibbs, Griselda, Boldy James, Alchemist & the new-old sound of rap in 2020"

Tracklist

1. The Relic (feat. Rochelle Jordan)

2. Star (feat. Mono/Poly & Tanerélle)

3. Kane Train (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

4. Wait 4 U (feat. Jesse Boykins III)

5. Sleepy Pietro (feat. Tigran Hamasyan)

6. Spin Blocks (feat. Father)

7. Idea 36 (feat. Chrome Sparks)

8. Believe in U

9. 1000 Miles (feat. Sub Focus)

10. Inner Eye

11. Ur2yung