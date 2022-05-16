Freddie Gibbs played NYC w/ MIKE & redveil before Buffalo (Irving Plaza pics)

Freddie Gibbs brought his Space Rabbit Tour to NYC last week for shows at Irving Plaza on May 11 and 13. We caught the second show (Friday 3/13), where Freddie had the crowd in the palm of his hand from the get-go with a set full of hits, not to mention repeated chants of both "Fuck the police" and "Fuck Ralph." The latter, aimed at his DJ, was also available in t-shirt form.

The night got off to a great start with redveil, fresh off releasing his great new album learn 2 swim, who had the crowd jumping around the whole set. MIKE, who was all smiles, kept kept the good vibes going. Pictures from Friday's show by P Squared, along with a couple of videos, are in this post.

Freddie's tour continued at Town Hall in Buffalo the next night (5/14), and it's being reported that Freddie was assaulted and robbed of his chain in Buffalo by a group of men believed to be affiliated with Benny the Butcher, Freddie's former collaborator who he has been publicly beefing with since March. Buffalo artist Torycolion claims to have witnessed the event, which allegedly happened at a restaurant in Buffalo, and said that "[Freddie's] security didn't help."

Freddie performed at the Buffalo show wearing a ski mask, which many have speculated was to cover up his injuries, and fans pointed out that his eye looked swollen and that he was not wearing his signature rabbit chain at the show, the one he is believed to have been robbed of:

More pictures from NYC below...