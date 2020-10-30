Freddie Gibbs releases new single “4 Thangs” (ft. Big Sean, prod. Hit-Boy)

Freddie Gibbs has already been having a great year with his excellent Alchemist-produced album Alfredo and standout guest verses on albums by Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, Boldy James, Machinedrum, and more, and now he dropped a new single -- his first for Warner -- called "4 Thangs." It features Big Sean and it was produced by Hit-Boy, who also entirely produced the new Benny the Butcher and Nas albums, the bulk of Big Sean's new album, one song on Conway's new album, and more. As you'd probably guess, these three go together very well. Check out the new song and its video below.

To celebrate the release, Freddie is throwing a pop-up in LA on Halloween:

To ring in the release of “4 Thangs,” Gibbs has commissioned a championship mural on Melrose by Levi Ponce and will be throwing a Halloween pop-up event. From 1-5pm on October 31st, fans can stop by 7767 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles to eat free tacos, take photos in front of the mural, and compete in a basketball shooting contest to win a free “4 Thangs” t-shirt, which can be seen in the hilarious teaser video released earlier this week. On that day, guests will also be able to get custom “4 Thangs” foam fingers. For those who aren’t able to make it, the mural will be up until December.

There's also themed merch in Freddie's webstore.