Free Joe Strummer tribute w/ Eugene Hutz, Jesse Malin & more this week in NYC (20th anniversary of his death)

The world lost Joe Strummer on December 22, 2002, and to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his death, more than a dozen musicians will pay tribute in NYC at the annual "Gates of the West" holiday benefit, which happens Thursday (12/22) outside Niagara in the East Village. Specifically it will happen by the Joe Strummer mural outside Niagara at the corner of E. 7th and Ave A from 6-8 PM.

The lineup of musicians include Gogol Bordello's Eugene Hutz, The So So Glos, Jesse Malin (who organized the event with Jeff Raspe) and more to be announced. Donations will benefit Music & Memory, and if the weather is bad the event will move inside to Niagara's A7 Stage.

Check out the Gates of the West '22 poster below.