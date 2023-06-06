Free movies in McCarren Park are back ++ Fort Greene Park & Prospect Park too (2023 lineup)

For those who miss the Summerscreen movie series that ran for more than a decade in McCarren Park (but hasn't happened since 2018), there's good news. Brooklyn Magazine has announced the Movie Nights series which brings free screenings back to McCarren this summer.

Presented by Paramount+, Movie Nights is actually happening in three Brooklyn parks, with Prospect Park and Fort Greene Park being the other two. Here's the lineup and schedule:

McCarren Park (Info):

August 20: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

August 30: “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (2023)

September 6: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

September 13: “The Big Lebowski”

Fort Greene Park (Info):

June 29: “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

July 6: “House Party”

July 13: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

July 20: “RRR”

Prospect Park, Long Meadow (Info):

July 26: “Top Gun: Maverick”

August 2: “Bring It On”

August 9: “The Nutty Professor” (1996)

August 16: “Guardians of the Galaxy”

All Movie Night screenings are free and open to the public and start at sundown. No RSVP required, but getting there early to secure a good spot is recommended.