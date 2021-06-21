Free Throw and Dogleg announce tour with Charmer and Bad Luck

Here's a great emo tour going down in fall 2021: Free Throw and Dogleg, with Charmer on the first leg and Bad Luck on the second. Free Throw are headlining and it supports their anticipated Will Yip-produced album Piecing It Together, which arrives this week (6/25) via Triple Crown (pre-order). Their Triple Crown labelmates Dogleg are finally hitting the road behind their 2020 debut LP Melee, Charmer just dropped a split with Gulfer, and Bad Luck's new LP Summer of Pain drops July 9 via Take This To Heart.

The tour includes a NYC show on November 4 at Knitting Factory Brooklyn, and the bill for that one is Free Throw, Dogleg, and Bad Luck. Tickets for that show go on sale Wednesday (6/23) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Free Throw will also do an album release livestream on Friday (6/25) at 8 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.

--

18 Landmark Emo & Post-Hardcore Albums Turning 25 This Year