Free Throw reveal new & rescheduled tour dates w/ Worst Party Ever, Bad Luck, Charmer, Camp Trash

Free Throw were forced to postpone the last few shows of their fall tour after the band's Cory Castro tested positive for COVID. They've now announced a round of winter 2022 tour dates, which include rescheduled dates for the shows they missed, along with new shows. The tour includes stops in Columbus, Detroit, Buffalo, Brooklyn, Boston, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nasvhille, Denver, Chicago, and more. Worst Party Ever and Camp Trash open all dates, and Bad Luck are also along as support on the first leg, and Charmer the second. The original dates were with Dogleg, who announced today that they will not play shows in 2022. Previously purchased tickets for the rescheduled shows will be honored, and refunds are available. See all dates below.

The NYC show, originally scheduled for November 4, is now on January 12 at Knitting Factory with Worst Party Ever, Bad Luck, and Camp Trash. Tickets are on sale now.

Free Throw released a new album, the Will Yip-produced Piecing It Together, in June. Bad Luck also released a new album, Summer of Pain, in July, while Camp Trash followed their debut 2021 EP, Downtiming, with a new single, "Weird Florida," in October. Charmer, meanwhile, released a split with Gulfer in May.

FREE THROW: 2022 TOUR

January 07 - Lakewood, OH (Mahall’s)*

January 08 - Columbus, OH (Big Room Bar)*

January 09 - Detroit, MI (El Club)*

January 11 - Buffalo, NY (Mohawk Place)*

January 12 - Brooklyn, NY (Knitting Factory)*

January 13 - Boston, MA (Brighton Music Hall)*

January 14 - Hartford, CT (Webster Underground)*

January 15 - Washington, DC (Songbyrd)*

January 16 - Richmond, VA (Richmond Music Hall)*

January 18 - Philadelphia, PA (The Foundry)*

January 20 - Carborro, NC (Cat’s Cradle)*

January 21 - Columbia, SC (New Brookland Tavern)*

January 22 - Atlanta, GA (Masquerade)*

January 23 - Nashville, TN (Exit/In)^*

January 25 - Kansas City, MO (The Rino)^

January 26 - Denver, CO (Globe Hall)^

January 28 - St. Louis, MO (Blueberry Hill)^

January 29 - Chicago, IL (Subterranean)^

January 30 - Grand Rapids, MI (Pyramid Scheme)^

* = w/ Bad Luck.

^ = w/ Charmer

all dates with Worst Party Ever and Camp Trash