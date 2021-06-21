Freezing Cold releasing two-song 7″ this week (stream “Stuck On Hold”)

NYC indie-punks Freezing Cold is the current band of Jeff Cunningham (Bridge and Tunnel), Angie Boylan (Aye Nako, Little Lungs, Sleater-Kinney), and new bassist Leanne Butkovic (Never), and they're set to follow their J Robbins-produced 2019 debut LP Glimmer with a new two-song 7", "Stuck on Hold" / "Drawn to Scale," this Friday (9/25) via Salinas Records (pre-order). We're premiering "Stuck On Hold," and like Glimmer, the new song is raw, modest indie-punk but it's also bursting at the seams with anthemic hooks, tight-knit vocal harmonies, and heartland rock-sized ambition. It's a very cool song, as you can hear for yourself below.