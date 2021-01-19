Prog/psych legends Magma and Arthur Brown sign to Prophecy, new music on the way?

French progressive rock/Zeuhl legends Magma were initially around from 1969 to 1984, but they returned in 1996 after a 12-year break and they've been going strong ever since. They last released the album Zëss in 2019, last played the US at Psycho Las Vegas 2017, and last did a proper US tour in 2016. Now they've signed a deal with Prophecy Productions (home to such bands as Alcest and Lantlôs, as well as another reunited classic '60s/'70s band, Coven), and they're promising "a future collaboration – with more details to be revealed in due time." No word yet on what that means (new album? reissue? none of the above?) but we're excited either way, so stay tuned.

Stream a trailer video for Zëss and the title track of their classic 1970 debut Kobaïa, and check out more live photos of Magma in NYC in 2016 (by Greg Cristman) below.

UPDATE (1/20): One day after announcing the Magma signing, Prophecy announced that they signed another prog/psych legend, Arthur Brown (as a joint deal with Magnetic Eye). The announcement reads:

"Hi - this is Arthur Brown", the mystical maverick sends his greeting. "I am delighted to be signing with Prophecy and Magnetic Eye. I have chosen to work with these labels, because they believe in artist development and are therefore interested in the artist's vision of the direction of the music and overall aesthetic. They are adventurous companies. We have already started developing ideas of how we can work together. This feels like the beginning of a truly creative time in my lengthy career with companies who value both individuality and independent artistry. They are at the cutting edge of technology in the music industry and I am truly excited about getting my music out to a wide and varied music community." Martin Koller comments: "It is with enormous pleasure that we are able to announce the signing of Arthur Brown in our 25th anniversary year, says the Prophecy Productions founder. "It is a once in a lifetime chance to sign the veritable God of Hellfire. It is a great honour and privilege to be able to work with such a legendary and visionary artist, who has in turn inspired so many giants of rock and metal over decades and has managed the rare feat of staying fresh, forward thinking, and relevant throughout his exceptional career. We take humble pleasure in contributing to Arthur Brown's next endeavour."

Watch Arthur Brown play his classic "Fire" on Top of the Pops in 1968 below.