Frenzal Rhomb announce new LP ‘The Cup of Pestilence,’ share new song
Australian punk vets Frenzal Rhomb have announced their tenth album, The Cup of Pestilence, due April 7 via Fat Wreck Chords (pre-order). It was recorded, mixed, and mastered at Bill Stevenson and Jason Livermore's Fort Collins, Colorado studio The Blasting Room, and first single "Where Drug Dealers Take Their Kids" is a minute and 41 seconds of exactly the kind of snotty skate punk this band churned out in their classic '90s era. Check it out below.
Tracklist
1. Where Drug Dealers Take Their Kids
2. Gone to the Dogs
3. The Wreckage
4. Dead Man’s Underpants
5. Lil Dead$hit
6. Laneway Dave
7. Instant Coffee
8. Dog Tranquiliser
9. I Think My Neighbour Is Planning to Kill Me
10. Horse Meat
11. How to Make Gravox
12. Deathbed Darren
13. Tontined
14. Fireworks
15. Hospitality and Violence
16. Those People
17. Old Mate Neck Tattoo
18. Finally I Can Get Arrested in This Town
19. Thought It Was Yoga but It Was Ketamine