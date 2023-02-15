Frenzal Rhomb announce new LP ‘The Cup of Pestilence,’ share new song

Australian punk vets Frenzal Rhomb have announced their tenth album, The Cup of Pestilence, due April 7 via Fat Wreck Chords (pre-order). It was recorded, mixed, and mastered at Bill Stevenson and Jason Livermore's Fort Collins, Colorado studio The Blasting Room, and first single "Where Drug Dealers Take Their Kids" is a minute and 41 seconds of exactly the kind of snotty skate punk this band churned out in their classic '90s era. Check it out below.

Tracklist

1. Where Drug Dealers Take Their Kids

2. Gone to the Dogs

3. The Wreckage

4. Dead Man’s Underpants

5. Lil Dead$hit

6. Laneway Dave

7. Instant Coffee

8. Dog Tranquiliser

9. I Think My Neighbour Is Planning to Kill Me

10. Horse Meat

11. How to Make Gravox

12. Deathbed Darren

13. Tontined

14. Fireworks

15. Hospitality and Violence

16. Those People

17. Old Mate Neck Tattoo

18. Finally I Can Get Arrested in This Town

19. Thought It Was Yoga but It Was Ketamine