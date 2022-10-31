Friday The 13th prequel series ‘Crystal Lake’ from A24 coming to Peacock

While Michael Myers has seen numerous reboots over the last two decades -- including the just-released Halloween Ends -- fellow '80s slasher Jason Voorhees hasn't shown his hockey masked face in a Friday The 13th film since 2009. That may not change anytime soon, but a new prequel series, Crystal Lake, has been announced for the Peacock streaming service.

The series will be produced by A24 and was created by Bryan Fuller, who was behind NBC's excellent Hannibal series, as well as the first season of American Gods, and created cult series Dead Like Me and Wonderfalls. Also on board as producers are Victor Miller, who wrote the screenplay to the original Friday the 13th film, and Marc Toberoff, who finally won a court case in 2021 to to gain rights to the original film

Variety reports that Miller and Toberoff only have rights to use elements from the original 1980 film, which will make Fuller's job a little trickier, but he did wonders with Hannibal Lecter despite not having rights to Silence of the Lambs.

“I discovered Friday the 13th in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old and I have been thinking about this story ever since,” Fuller said in a statement. “When it comes to horror, A24 raises the bar and pushes the envelope and I’m thrilled to be exploring the camp grounds of Crystal Lake under their banner.”

No premiere date for Crystal Lake has been set yet. Stay tuned.