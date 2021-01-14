Friendship’s Dan Wriggins releases first two solo songs (listen & watch a video)

Dan Wriggins is best known as the singer/guitarist of Philly indie band Friendship, but today he released his first two songs under his own name, "Dent" and "The Diner," on Orindal Records.

"Writing songs for Friendship, I would sometimes come up with one that felt more like a solo song and less like a band song," Dan says. "The distinction is blurry. I wrote 'The Diner' a couple years ago, and 'Dent' this summer. They are companions insofar as they both feature violin parts from the amazing Lina Tullgren, and they share three title letters."

Friendship's music is on the quiet, plainspoken side to begin with, but "Dent" and "The Diner" do feel even more stripped-back and minimal, and the lyrics often sound like they're ripped straight out of a diary. They're both folky songs that feel ragged and lived-in (similar vibe to Neil Young, Will Oldham, etc), and they're both songs that can stop you in your tracks and leave you hanging on every word.

Dan continues:

The All Night Diner was a basement venue in Philly active around 2016-17 that my friends and I used to hang out at a lot. It was a special place. There was a nice porch and backyard, friendly people, and a lot of great shows. I don't know whether I "took it for granted" or not. It probably helped me understand that a supportive scene and community doesn't just happen, and I was lucky to be a part of that one. The song could also be about actual diners. My favorite is Annie's in Worcester, MA. I'm not sure where "Dent" came from. I may have had Willie Nelson's "Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning" on the brain. Most of the song is typical blues about work sucking and feeling like a zombie. But the punchline is "oh and by the way, you leaving didn't help." Peter Gill recorded the guitar part through his boombox, and gave me a tape with very loud hiss. He assured me it would sound good, and that "Keith Richards did it this way all the time."

The video for "The Diner" premieres in this post. Watch it and stream both new songs below...