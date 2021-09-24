Frightened Rabbit releasing book of Scott Hutchison lyrics and illustrations

Frightened Rabbit have announced The Work, a book of lyrics and illustrations by their late frontman Scott Hutchison. The description reads:

The Work is a book of lyrics and illustrations by the late Scott Hutchison, lyricist, vocalist and songwriter of Frightened Rabbit. This limited hardback edition presents the band’s complete lyrics (including B-sides and rarities) with handwritten excerpts by Scott, alongside his illustrations, many of which have never been seen before. The book is meant both as a celebration of and tribute to Scott’s unbridled creativity. It aims to fulfil his wishes by being the book that he wanted to create and had spoken of creating before his death. The Work’s creative concept comes from renowned album designer Dave Thomas, who worked with Frightened Rabbit across their career.

Scott's brother and bandmate Grant Hutchison said in a press release:

Seeing this book come to life has been something of a bittersweet experience. Reading the lyrics without music really brings home the stark reality of what Scott was going through and at the same time highlights the talent of someone who I consider to be one of the best songwriters in the world. This would've been a different release had Scott been involved but we all felt it was important that his lyrics be celebrated and given the spotlight they deserve. As Scott has said these words were always meant to be accompanied by music but the impact of digesting them without is no less great. Pick up this book of words, hold it, share it and immerse yourself in the world Scott created by opening not only his heart but his whole soul to the world.

The book is due November 17, and pre-orders are up now.